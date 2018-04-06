See All Neurologists in Berkeley, CA
Neurology
34 years of experience
Dr. David Collins, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Berkeley, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine and is affiliated with San Ramon Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Collins works at Sutter East Bay Med Fdn Neu in Berkeley, CA with other offices in San Ramon, CA and Oakland, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Insomnia and Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Sutter East Bay Med Fdn Neu
    2850 Telegraph Ave Ste 110, Berkeley, CA 94705
    Sutter East Bay Medical Foundation
    5401 Norris Canyon Rd Ste 306, San Ramon, CA 94583
    Associated Neurology Med Grp
    365 Hawthorne Ave Ste 203, Oakland, CA 94609

Hospital Affiliations
  San Ramon Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Insomnia
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)
Bell's Palsy
Insomnia
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)
Bell's Palsy

Insomnia
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)
Alzheimer's Disease
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Dementia
Dementia Evaluation
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Epilepsy
Essential Tremor
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Functional Movement Screening
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Home Sleep Study
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Myoclonus
Parkinson's Disease
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Sleep Apnea
Sudoscan
Syncope
TCD Bubble Test
Visual Field Defects
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Ataxia
Cerebrovascular Disease
Cognitive Function Testing
Corticobasal Degeneration
Headache
Low Back Pain
Myasthenia Gravis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Based on 8 ratings
    Apr 06, 2018
    Dr. Collins was attentive, considerate and informative. He took his time with the initial exam, and listened and addressed all my symptoms. Some of my symptoms may have nothing to do with my issue, or may be anecdotal, but he stayed attentive and concerned. I needed a consultation with a Neurologist immediately, and Dr. Collins was the first available, so I booked it before reading reviews about him. I am so glad I didn't because if I had, I would not have seen this excellent and caring D
    ZC in Berkeley, CA — Apr 06, 2018
    About Dr. David Collins, MD

    Neurology
    34 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1982691705
    Education & Certifications

    Usc-Good Samaritan Hosp
    USC-LA Co Med Ctr
    UC San Diego Med Ctr
    University of Kansas School of Medicine
    UC Santa Cruz
    Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Collins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Collins has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Collins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Collins has seen patients for Insomnia and Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP), and more.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Collins. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Collins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Collins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

