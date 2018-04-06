Dr. David Collins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Collins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Collins, MD
Overview
Dr. David Collins, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Berkeley, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine and is affiliated with San Ramon Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Sutter East Bay Med Fdn Neu2850 Telegraph Ave Ste 110, Berkeley, CA 94705 Directions (510) 204-8140
Sutter East Bay Medical Foundation5401 Norris Canyon Rd Ste 306, San Ramon, CA 94583 Directions (925) 277-0101
Associated Neurology Med Grp365 Hawthorne Ave Ste 203, Oakland, CA 94609 Directions (510) 834-5778
Hospital Affiliations
- San Ramon Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Collins was attentive, considerate and informative. He took his time with the initial exam, and listened and addressed all my symptoms. Some of my symptoms may have nothing to do with my issue, or may be anecdotal, but he stayed attentive and concerned. I needed a consultation with a Neurologist immediately, and Dr. Collins was the first available, so I booked it before reading reviews about him. I am so glad I didn't because if I had, I would not have seen this excellent and caring D
About Dr. David Collins, MD
- Neurology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1982691705
Education & Certifications
- Usc-Good Samaritan Hosp
- USC-LA Co Med Ctr
- UC San Diego Med Ctr
- University of Kansas School of Medicine
- UC Santa Cruz
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Collins has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Collins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Collins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Collins has seen patients for Insomnia and Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Collins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Collins speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Collins. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collins.
