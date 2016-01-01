Dr. David Cole, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cole is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Cole, MD
Overview
Dr. David Cole, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Locations
MUSC Hollings Cancer Center86 Jonathan Lucas St Fl 3, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. David Cole, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1649384108
Education & Certifications
- Nci
- Emory University School Of Med
- Emory University Affil Hospital
- Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
- General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
