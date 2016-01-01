Overview

Dr. David Cohen, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto and NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Cohen works at Vascular Interventional Physicians in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.