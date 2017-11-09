Overview

Dr. David Cohen, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, Columbia Memorial Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Cohen works at CUIMC/Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.