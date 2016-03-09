Dr. David Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Cohen, MD
Dr. David Cohen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Upper East Side1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021 Directions (646) 962-4463Thursday8:30am - 6:30pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
He's very highly qualified but most important he listens, he remembers and he cares.
About Dr. David Cohen, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1881650133
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- Harvard Medical School
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.