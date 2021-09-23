Dr. David Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Cohen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Cohen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center, Oro Valley Hospital and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Cohen works at
Locations
-
1
Torrance Memorial Physician Network2841 Lomita Blvd Ste 235, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 517-8950
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Medical Center
- Oro Valley Hospital
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cohen is an incredibly caring, thoughtful, and wonderful doctor. I am so grateful to have been a patient of his. He takes his time in explaining conditions and ensuring that his patients understand what's going on within their bodies. He truly cares for each individual patient and is kind, compassionate, and extremely knowledgeable. I've felt that I was very well taken care of under his care and I wish him the best on his new journey in moving from Torrance CA to Arizona. His new patients in AZ are extremely lucky to have such a warm-hearted and intelligent doctor coming their way!
About Dr. David Cohen, MD
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Kaiser Fndn Hospital Los Angeles
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
