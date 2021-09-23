Overview

Dr. David Cohen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center, Oro Valley Hospital and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Cohen works at Torrance Memorial Physician Network in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart Disease, Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.