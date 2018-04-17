Overview

Dr. David Cohen, MD is a Cosmetic Dermatology Specialist in Pasadena, TX. They completed their residency with Mount Sinai Hospital Medical Center



Dr. Cohen works at David K. Cohen M.D., P.A. in Pasadena, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.