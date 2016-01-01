Dr. David Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Cohen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Cohen, MD is a dermatologist in Macon, GA. Dr. Cohen completed a residency at Emory|Emory|Univ Hosp|Univ Hosp. He currently practices at Dermatologic Surgery Specialists PC and is affiliated with Piedmont Macon Medical Center. He accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
Dermatologic Surgery Specialists PC308 Coliseum Dr Ste 200, Macon, GA 31217 Directions (888) 415-1087
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. David Cohen, MD
- Dermatology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Emory|Emory|Univ Hosp|Univ Hosp
- Univ Hosp
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Admitting Hospitals
- Piedmont Macon Medical Center
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Cohen?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Psoriasis, Hair Loss, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
