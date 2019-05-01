Overview

Dr. David Cohen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Cohen works at Advanced Vascular Associates in Teaneck, NJ with other offices in Morristown, NJ, Paramus, NJ and Pompton Plains, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.