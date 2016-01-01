Dr. David Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Cohen, MD
Overview
Dr. David Cohen, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Macungie, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Chestnut Hill Hospital.
Dr. Cohen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
St. Luke's Neurology Associates2550 Route 100 Ste 230, Macungie, PA 18062 Directions (484) 426-2666
-
2
St. Luke's Hospital801 Ostrum St, Bethlehem, PA 18015 Directions (484) 526-5210
-
3
Chestnut Hill Hospital8835 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19118 Directions (267) 339-6462
Hospital Affiliations
- Chestnut Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cohen?
About Dr. David Cohen, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- English
- 1225079551
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.