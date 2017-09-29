Overview

Dr. David Cohen, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Wheeling, WV. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from ALLEGHENY GENERAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Wheeling Hospital.



Dr. Cohen works at West Virginia Univ Neurosurgy in Wheeling, WV with other offices in Morgantown, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury, Low Back Pain, Spine Fractures and Traumatic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.