Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Cohen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Cohen, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in La Jolla, CA.
Locations
Cardiac Arrhythmia Associates A Medical Corp.9850 Genesee Ave Ste 940, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 658-0020
Scripps Memorial Hospital-la Jolla9888 Genesee Ave, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 658-0088
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
- Tri-city Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very meticulous in his work but also cares about his patients. Just replaced my 93 year old father's pacemaker. Very nice guy as well who takes the time to talk with family members. Highly recommend him. His office staff need to take lessons from him as they are not always as easy to deal with.
About Dr. David Cohen, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English, Spanish
- 1184955767
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
