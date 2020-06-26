Dr. David Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Cohen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Cohen, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center.
Locations
1
Institute for Human Reproduction (IHR)409 W Huron St Ste 500, Chicago, IL 60654 Directions (312) 288-6420Monday6:30am - 4:30pmTuesday6:30am - 4:30pmWednesday6:30am - 4:30pmThursday6:30am - 4:30pmFriday6:30am - 4:30pm
2
Institute for Human Reproduction7456 S State Rd Ste 302, Bedford Park, IL 60638 Directions (312) 288-6420
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Sagamore Health Network
- Samaritan Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cohen?
We are immensely grateful to have found Dr. Cohen to help us through our fertility journey. Dr. Cohen is an utmost professional with a bedside manner that one can only hope for through such an emotional and difficult process. There are a lot of ups and downs, scary moments and difficult decisions throughout this journey, and Dr. Cohen’s ability to coach us through those times made a world of difference. After numerous attempts at IUI, one miscarriage, and four egg retrieval cycles, we are thrilled to report that our first embryo transfer resulted in a (thus far) healthy pregnancy. We are due October 2020! If and when we are ready to have our second child, we will certainly be seeing Dr. Cohen. We couldn’t have done this without his trusted advice and exceptional skill and the support of the entire IHR staff. So much of the fertility process is outside of your control. What you can control is who you choose as your doctor. We’re incredibly thankful to have chosen Dr. Cohen.
About Dr. David Cohen, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1093745366
Education & Certifications
- Cornell Med Coll
- S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
- NEW YORK MED COLL
- McGill University
- Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility
