Dr. David Cohen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Cohen, MD is a dermatologist in Hewlett, NY. Dr. Cohen completed a residency at Mt Sinai Hospital. He currently practices at David Cohen, MD. and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Cohen is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
-
1
Hewlett1800 Rockaway Ave Ste 100, Hewlett, NY 11557 Directions (516) 887-4343
-
2
NY Mohs Laser Dermatology530 1st Ave # 7R, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-5889
-
3
Tulsa Dermatology Clinic17561 Hillside Ave Ste 404, Jamaica, NY 11432 Directions (718) 526-6226
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
About Dr. David Cohen, MD
- Dermatology
- 46 years of experience
- English, French, Hebrew and Spanish
- Male
- 1013994839
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Hospital
- Michael Reese Hospital And Med Center
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- Roosevelt U
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
- Saint John's Episcopal Hospital At South Shore
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Dermatitis and Folliculitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cohen speaks French, Hebrew and Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
