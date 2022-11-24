Dr. David Cognetti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cognetti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Cognetti, MD
Overview
Dr. David Cognetti, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Locations
Department of Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery925 Chestnut St Fl 6, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. David Cognetti, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 21 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- UPMC-University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cognetti has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cognetti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cognetti has seen patients for Oral Cancer, Tongue Cancer and Laryngeal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cognetti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cognetti speaks Chinese.
774 patients have reviewed Dr. Cognetti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cognetti.
