Overview

Dr. David Cloutier, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from DARTMOUTH COLLEGE and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Cloutier works at Vascular Surgery the Miriam Hospital in Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia Repair, Inguinal Hernia, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.