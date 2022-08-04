Overview

Dr. David Clifford, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in West Seneca, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Auto De Guadalajara Faculty De Med Guadalajara Jalisco Mexico and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.



Dr. Clifford works at Clifford Family Practice in West Seneca, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.