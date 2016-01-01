Dr. David Clemons, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clemons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Clemons, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Clemons, MD is a dermatologist in Shreveport, LA. He currently practices at Dermatology & Skin Surgery and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton Medical Center. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Clemons is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Dermatology and skin surgery9007 Ellerbe Rd, Shreveport, LA 71106 Directions (318) 222-3278
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. David Clemons, MD
- Dermatology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1306829916
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clemons has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clemons accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clemons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clemons has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clemons on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Clemons. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clemons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clemons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clemons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.