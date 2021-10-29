Dr. Clayton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Clayton, MD
Dr. David Clayton, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
The Child & Family Counseling Group Plc.10521 Rosehaven St Ste 100, Fairfax, VA 22030 Directions (703) 352-3822Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
I've been seeing Dr Clayton for years now, I started as a kid and am now an adult, I'm probably his longest term patient. He is truly incredible. First of all he got me on the right anti-depressants right away. I have your basic SAD/general anxiety combo and he knew just what to prescribe to help me. Over the years he has given such incredible truly life-saving advice. I lost a friend to suicide and would have likely followed if he hadn't been there for me. I know he sometimes squeezed me in on his lunch hours. I am alive and thriving now and truly truly grateful.
About Dr. David Clayton, MD
- Psychiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1992866883
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Clayton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clayton.
