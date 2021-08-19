Dr. David Clark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Clark, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Clark, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center.
Dr. Clark works at
Locations
-
1
Johnson County Neurology12140 Nall Ave Ste 230, Overland Park, KS 66209 Directions (913) 386-2855Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Menorah Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- El Paso First Health Plan
- Family Health Partners
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HCA Midwest Comp Care
- Healthcare USA
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Missouri Care
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Premier Group Insurance
- Savility
- Tricare
- Viant
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Clark?
I highly recommend Dr. Clark. He is the first neurologist I went to and diagnosed my condition. Not only did he take the time to answer all my concerns on that first visit, but also every visit since.
About Dr. David Clark, MD
- Neurology
- English, French
- 1629230479
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital Cincinnati, OH
- University Hospital Cincinnati, OH
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clark has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clark accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clark works at
Dr. Clark has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Nerve Conduction Studies and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clark on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Clark speaks French.
76 patients have reviewed Dr. Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.