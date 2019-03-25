Dr. David Clark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Clark, MD
Overview
Dr. David Clark, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula, French Hospital Medical Center and Stanford Health Care.
Dr. Clark works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
David A. Clark M.d. Medical Corp.880 Cass St Ste 108, Monterey, CA 93940 Directions (831) 649-9330
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
- French Hospital Medical Center
- Stanford Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Clark?
Very well. Cares for patient.
About Dr. David Clark, MD
- Cardiology
- 57 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1619952421
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clark has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clark accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clark works at
Dr. Clark has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clark on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Clark speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.