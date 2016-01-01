See All Oral Surgeons & Maxillofacial Surgeons in Bossier City, LA
Dr. David Clark, DDS

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
2.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Dr. David Clark, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Bossier City, LA. 

Dr. Clark works at Oral Surgery Associates in Bossier City, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Oral Surgery Associates
    Oral Surgery Associates
    1525 Doctors Dr, Bossier City, LA 71111
    (318) 317-0507

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anesthesia
Bone Grafting
Conscious Sedation
Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Conscious Sedation Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Tissue Neoplasm Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
General Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Impacted Teeth Chevron Icon
IV Sedation Chevron Icon
Jaw Cyst Chevron Icon
Jaw Irregularities Chevron Icon
Jaw Tumor Chevron Icon
Mandibular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Maxillary Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Oral Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. David Clark, DDS

    Specialties
    • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548427693
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Clark, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Clark has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Clark accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Clark works at Oral Surgery Associates in Bossier City, LA. View the full address on Dr. Clark’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

