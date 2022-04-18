Overview

Dr. David Clark, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in North Dartmouth, MA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Clark works at SMG at Hawthorn in North Dartmouth, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.