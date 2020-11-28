See All Dermatologists in Bronx, NY
Dr. David Ciocon, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. David Ciocon, MD is a Dermatologist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.

Dr. Ciocon works at Montefiore Medical Group-Wakefield Ambulatory Care Center in Bronx, NY with other offices in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Adjacent Tissue Transfer, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Excision of Benign Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Montefiore Dermatology at 3514
    3514 Bainbridge Ave, Bronx, NY 10467 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 633-8255
    Montefiore Greene Medical Arts Pavilion
    3400 Bainbridge Ave, Bronx, NY 10467 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 920-4321
    Fordham Dermatology
    553 E FORDHAM RD, Bronx, NY 10458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 329-2959
    Skin Laser & Surgery Specialists
    20 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 441-9890

Hospital Affiliations
  • Montefiore Medical Center

Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. David Ciocon, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 20 years of experience
    • English, Russian and Spanish
    • 1790878866
    • Harvard University, Pediatric Orthopaedic Surgery
    • Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch
    • Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Dr. David Ciocon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ciocon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ciocon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ciocon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ciocon has seen patients for Adjacent Tissue Transfer, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Excision of Benign Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ciocon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Ciocon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ciocon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ciocon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ciocon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

