Overview

Dr. David Ciocon, MD is a Dermatologist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.



Dr. Ciocon works at Montefiore Medical Group-Wakefield Ambulatory Care Center in Bronx, NY with other offices in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Adjacent Tissue Transfer, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Excision of Benign Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.