Overview

Dr. David Cicerchia, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Pawtucket, RI. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Kent Hospital.



Dr. Cicerchia works at Blackstone Orthopedic & Spt Med in Pawtucket, RI with other offices in Attleboro, MA, Lincoln, RI, North Smithfield, RI and Providence, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.