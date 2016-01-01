Overview

Dr. David Church, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bridgeport, WV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital and United Hospital Center.



Dr. Church works at Wvu Medicine Heart Institute Bridgeport in Bridgeport, WV with other offices in Clarksburg, WV and Grafton, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiomyopathy, Sinus Bradycardia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.