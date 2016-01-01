Dr. Church has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Church, MD
Overview
Dr. David Church, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bridgeport, WV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital and United Hospital Center.
Locations
Wvu Medicine Heart Institute Bridgeport527 Medical Park Dr Ste 304, Bridgeport, WV 26330 Directions (304) 842-0007
Clarksburg Cardiology Consultants Inc4 Hospital Plz Ste 210, Clarksburg, WV 26301 Directions (304) 622-2300
Pinewood Medical Center401 N Pike St, Grafton, WV 26354 Directions (304) 842-0007
Hospital Affiliations
- Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital
- United Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. David Church, MD
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1376595702
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Church accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Church has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Church works at
Dr. Church has seen patients for Cardiomyopathy, Sinus Bradycardia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Church on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Church. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Church.
