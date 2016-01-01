Dr. David Chung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Chung, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Chung, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Los Angeles Biomedical Research Institute At Harbor-ucla Medical Cente1124 W Carson St, Torrance, CA 90502 Directions (310) 222-2471
Digestive Care Consultants23451 Madison St Ste 290, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 375-1246
Kaiser Permanante Psychiatry9449 Imperial Hwy # 206, Downey, CA 90242 Directions (562) 807-6200
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1851362974
- Scripps Clinic
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Chung has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chung accepts Aetna and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chung has seen patients for Familial Adenomatous Polyposis, Hernia and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
