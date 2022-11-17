Dr. David Chun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Chun, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center.
MemorialCare Medical Group Long Beach (Spring St.)4050 Barranca Pkwy Ste 170, Irvine, CA 92604 Directions (877) 696-3622
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Saddleback Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Chun was attentive, good natured, and knowledgeable. He listened to my concerns and I felt reassured and confident that he could help me. A very nice person who put me at ease right away.
- Family Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- Northridge Hospital Medical Center
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Family Practice
Dr. Chun has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chun accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Chun. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chun.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.