Dr. David Chuang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Chuang, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED|New York University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
Dr. Chuang works at
Locations
Weill Cornell Imaging at NewYork-Presbyterian520 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. David Chuang, MD
- Neurology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1669769881
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Montefiore Medical Center
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Montefiore Medical Center
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED|New York University
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Neurology
