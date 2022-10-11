Overview

Dr. David Chua, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Santo Tomas Faculty Of Medicine and Surgery and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago, AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago and Humboldt Park Health.



Dr. Chua works at Summit Digestive and Liver Disease Specialists in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy, Gastritis and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.