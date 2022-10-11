Dr. David Chua, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chua is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Chua, MD
Dr. David Chua, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Santo Tomas Faculty Of Medicine and Surgery and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago, AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago and Humboldt Park Health.
Summit Digestive and Liver Disease Specialists2731 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago, IL 60614 Directions (630) 889-9889Monday7:00am - 8:00pmWednesday7:00am - 8:00pmThursday7:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:30am - 2:30pm
Summit Digestive and Liver Disease Specialists2413 S State St, Chicago, IL 60616 Directions (630) 889-9889
Summit Digestive and Liver Disease Specialists3740 W North Ave, Chicago, IL 60647 Directions (630) 889-9889
Summit Digestive and Liver Disease Specialists1945 W Wilson Ave, Chicago, IL 60640 Directions (630) 889-9889
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago
- AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago
- Humboldt Park Health
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Chua has always been very kind and professional
About Dr. David Chua, MD
- Rush Presbyterian St Luke's Medical Center
- Rush-Presby-St Luke'S M C, Gastroenterology Wayne St Univ Affil Hosp, Internal Medicine Loyola Univ Med Ctr, Anatomic And Clinical Pathology
- University Of Santo Tomas Faculty Of Medicine and Surgery
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Chua has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chua accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chua has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chua has seen patients for Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy, Gastritis and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chua on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chua speaks Chinese, Spanish and Tagalog.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Chua. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chua.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chua, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chua appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.