Dr. David Chu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Chu, MD is a Hematology Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from St Georges Med Sch and is affiliated with Mather Hospital.
Dr. Chu works at
Locations
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists235 N Belle Mead Ave, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 751-3000
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists1500 Route 112 Bldg 6, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776 Directions (631) 751-3000
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists300 Old Country Rd Ste 4, Riverhead, NY 11901 Directions (631) 751-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mather Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Chu takes the time to explain each step of my treatment. I never have a. problem getting what time and date I need. Highly recommend.
About Dr. David Chu, MD
- Hematology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1750585287
Education & Certifications
- Stony Brook U Hosp
- Stony Brook University Hosp
- St Georges Med Sch
- Cornell U NY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chu has seen patients for Anemia, Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) and Hemophilia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Chu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.