Dr. David Chu, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in San Gabriel, CA. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital of Southern California and San Gabriel Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Chu works at Acuity Eye Group in San Gabriel, CA with other offices in Arcadia, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.