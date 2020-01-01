Dr. David Christianson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Christianson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Christianson, MD
Overview
Dr. David Christianson, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Billings, MT. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Central Montana Medical Center, Holy Rosary Healthcare, Hot Springs County Memorial Hospital, Sheridan Memorial Hospital, St. Vincent Healthcare, West Park Hospital and Wheatland Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Christianson works at
Locations
-
1
St Vincent Frontier Cancer Ctr1315 Golden Valley Cir, Billings, MT 59102 Directions (406) 238-6290
Hospital Affiliations
- Central Montana Medical Center
- Holy Rosary Healthcare
- Hot Springs County Memorial Hospital
- Sheridan Memorial Hospital
- St. Vincent Healthcare
- West Park Hospital
- Wheatland Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Christianson is a great Cancer Doctor. He and his colleges were brave enough to use a set of experimental drugs they had never used before. I had only 3 months to live with an aggressive form of Breast Cancer. I am now 13 years Cancer free!!. They waited until I was Cancer free 10 years before using them on other patients in similar circumstances.
About Dr. David Christianson, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1770565871
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Christianson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christianson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Christianson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Christianson has seen patients for Anemia, Leukocytosis and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Christianson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Christianson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Christianson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Christianson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Christianson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.