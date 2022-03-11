Dr. David Chow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Chow, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Chow, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Reston, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Emory University|Emory University Rollins School of Public Health|Emory University School of Medicine|Emory University|Emory University Rollins School of Public Health|Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.
Dr. Chow works at
Locations
-
1
David K Chow MD1830 Town Center Dr Ste 210, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (571) 470-8143
-
2
David K Chow MD8330 Boone Blvd Ste 160, Vienna, VA 22182 Directions (571) 470-8163
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chow?
Dr. Chow is an Amazing ophthalmologist! He spent several hours with my daughter and I in order to make sure he covered "everything" due to her significant vision history. Dr. Chow's office made sure we were seen and had follow up appointments during a holiday week and visiting from out of state. Thank you!
About Dr. David Chow, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Cantonese, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1134262892
Education & Certifications
- Wash Hospital Center|Wash Hospital Center|Washington Hospital Center|Washington Hospital Center
- Emory University|Emory University Rollins School of Public Health|Emory University School of Medicine|Emory University|Emory University Rollins School of Public Health|Emory University School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chow has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chow works at
Dr. Chow has seen patients for Conjunctival Hemorrhage, Ocular Hypertension and Floaters, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chow speaks Cantonese, Chinese and Mandarin.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Chow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.