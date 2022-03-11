See All Ophthalmologists in Reston, VA
Dr. David Chow, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (21)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Chow, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Reston, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Emory University|Emory University Rollins School of Public Health|Emory University School of Medicine|Emory University|Emory University Rollins School of Public Health|Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.

Dr. Chow works at David K Chow MD in Reston, VA with other offices in Vienna, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Conjunctival Hemorrhage, Ocular Hypertension and Floaters along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    David K Chow MD
    1830 Town Center Dr Ste 210, Reston, VA 20190 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 470-8143
  2. 2
    David K Chow MD
    8330 Boone Blvd Ste 160, Vienna, VA 22182 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 470-8163

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Reston Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Ocular Hypertension
Floaters
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Ocular Hypertension
Floaters

Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Herpes (Herpes of the Eye) Chevron Icon
Ophthalmoplegia Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 11, 2022
    Dr. Chow is an Amazing ophthalmologist! He spent several hours with my daughter and I in order to make sure he covered "everything" due to her significant vision history. Dr. Chow's office made sure we were seen and had follow up appointments during a holiday week and visiting from out of state. Thank you!
    Gold Coast California — Mar 11, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Chow, MD
    About Dr. David Chow, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese, Chinese and Mandarin
    NPI Number
    • 1134262892
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Wash Hospital Center|Wash Hospital Center|Washington Hospital Center|Washington Hospital Center
    Medical Education
    • Emory University|Emory University Rollins School of Public Health|Emory University School of Medicine|Emory University|Emory University Rollins School of Public Health|Emory University School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Chow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chow has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chow has seen patients for Conjunctival Hemorrhage, Ocular Hypertension and Floaters, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Chow speaks Cantonese, Chinese and Mandarin.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Chow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chow.

