Dr. David Cho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Cho, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Cho, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center.
Dr. Cho works at
Locations
-
1
Virginia G Piper Cancer Center Network3501 N Scottsdale Rd Ste 300, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (480) 949-7808
-
2
Drexel Hematology Oncology230 N Broad St # 412, Philadelphia, PA 19102 Directions (215) 762-7735
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cho?
He is an excellent physician who spends time to explain your situation and options. Very caring person
About Dr. David Cho, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- English, Korean
- 1073777819
Education & Certifications
- Drexel University College of Medicine, Hahnemann University Hospital
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- Johns Hopkins University
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cho has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cho accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cho works at
Dr. Cho has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cho on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cho speaks Korean.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Cho. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cho.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.