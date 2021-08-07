Overview

Dr. David Cho, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center.



Dr. Cho works at Arizona Center For Cancer Care in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.