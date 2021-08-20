Overview

Dr. David Chism, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, Leconte Medical Center and Parkwest Medical Center.



Dr. Chism works at Thompson Oncology Group in Knoxville, TN with other offices in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Iron Metabolism Disorders and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.