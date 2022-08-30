Overview

Dr. David Cheong, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Cheong works at Orthopaedic Associates of West Florida OAWF in Clearwater, FL with other offices in Safety Harbor, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Joint Drainage and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.