Dr. David Cheng, MD
Dr. David Cheng, MD is an Urology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Candler Hospital and Memorial Health University Medical Center.
Urology Surgery Center of Savannah Lp230 E Derenne Ave, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions (912) 352-9031
- Candler Hospital
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Chen is one of the best doctors you can ever have! He is so experienced and accurate in medicine. He is so patient and explain the procedures, after surgery care etc. I am 82 years old, allergic to many medicines – but could not remember what they are. When Dr Cheng suggested me to have surgery in Nov. 2021, I was hesitated and wanted to have the stone out by medicine. The extra one month’s Flomax did not make any improvement. Though many people said they took such Flomax for years without problem, its side effect brought me trouble: the muscle on my legs were relaxed and I could not walk well. I felt my heart did not pump well. I called the clinic in Dec and Dr. Cheng is so nice and add me into the surgery list before Christmas! He and the surgery team did great work! He prescribed 7 tablets antibiotic. It is amazing! No refill needed, no tablet left. I recover very well. Just as he told me. He is an excellent doctor! Take his suggestions.
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
Dr. Cheng has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cheng accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cheng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cheng has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cheng on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cheng speaks Chinese.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Cheng. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheng.
