Dr. David Cheng, MD

Medical Oncology
4.5 (20)
Call for new patient details
50 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Cheng, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MANITOBA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care and Washington Hospital.

Dr. Cheng works at CHENG DAVID MD OFFICE in Fremont, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    David S. Cheng M.d. A Professional Corp.
    39275 Mission Blvd Ste 203, Fremont, CA 94539 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 791-1115

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Stanford Health Care
  • Washington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Colorectal Cancer
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Anemia
Colorectal Cancer
Myelodysplastic Syndromes

Anemia Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 11, 2018
    Best bedside manner, very knowledgeable and intelligent!
    CA — Dec 11, 2018
    About Dr. David Cheng, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    NPI Number
    • 1104892652
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MANITOBA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cheng has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cheng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cheng works at CHENG DAVID MD OFFICE in Fremont, CA. View the full address on Dr. Cheng’s profile.

    Dr. Cheng has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cheng on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Cheng. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheng.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cheng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cheng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

