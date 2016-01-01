See All Otolaryngologists in Charleston, SC
Dr. David Chen, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. David Chen, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Charleston, SC. 

Dr. Chen works at Champaign Dental Group in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    MUSC Health Rutledge Tower
    135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Carotid Ultrasound
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Carotid Ultrasound
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Carotid Ultrasound
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Audiometry
Broken Nose
Dysphagia
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Facial Fracture
Hearing Screening
Home Sleep Study
Maxillary and Malar Fractures
Oral Cancer Screening
Thyroid Scan
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Wound Repair
Acoustic Neuroma
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Bell's Palsy
Chronic Tonsillitis
Cleft Lip and Palate
Deafness
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna
Deviated Septum
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy
Ear Ache
Enlarged Turbinates
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Head and Neck Cancer
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Jaw Fracture
Laryngeal Cancer
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Oral and-or Facial Cleft
Oral Cancer
Orbital Fracture
Peritonsillar Abscess
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Tempormandibular Joint Pain
Throat Pain
Tongue Cancer
Tonsillectomy
Tonsillitis
Tracheal Surgery
    Insurance Accepted

    Aetna
    Ambetter
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    About Dr. David Chen, MD

    Specialties
    Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Gender
    Male
    NPI Number
    1952672289
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    MUSC Health University Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chen works at Champaign Dental Group in Charleston, SC. View the full address on Dr. Chen’s profile.

    Dr. Chen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

