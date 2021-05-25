Overview

Dr. David Chen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fishkill, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Vassar Brothers Medical Center.



Dr. Chen works at Hudson Valley Eye Surgeons, PC in Fishkill, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.