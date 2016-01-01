Overview

Dr. David Chen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Diamond Bar, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Emanate Health Queen Of The Valley Hospital.



Dr. Chen works at Optum - Family Medicine in Diamond Bar, CA with other offices in West Covina, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.