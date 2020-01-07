See All Neurologists in Dallas, TX
Dr. David Chen, MD

Neurology
4 (25)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Dr. David Chen, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas and Methodist Dallas Medical Center.

Dr. Chen works at Dallas Neuroscience PA in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Syncope, Tension Headache and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dallas Neuroscience PA
    Dallas Neuroscience PA
221 W Colorado Blvd Ste 840, Dallas, TX 75208
(214) 943-5001

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Dallas
  • Methodist Dallas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Syncope
Tension Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Syncope
Tension Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Check your insurance
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    Coventry Health Care
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    Medicaid
    Meritain Health
    MultiPlan
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare
    Universal American

    Jan 07, 2020
    Dr. Chen, is a great neurologist I've been going to dr. Chan for about 8 years maybe longer he has tried different types of medication to help me with my migraines but we finally found one that works very well. He listens to all my problems to make sure that he give me the best medication that is that works well with my condition. I just want to say thank him very much call his help and patience.
    Tina — Jan 07, 2020
    About Dr. David Chen, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese, Mandarin, Minnan and Spanish
    NPI Number
    1609868918
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Tex Sw Med Center Of Dallas
    Internship
    • Mercy Hospital
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Chen has seen patients for Syncope, Tension Headache and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chen on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Chen speaks Chinese, Mandarin, Minnan and Spanish.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

