Dr. David Chen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Chen, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital.
Dr. Chen works at
Locations
Massachusetts General Hospital55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 726-2430Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Massachusetts General Hospital15 Parkman St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 726-8639
Hospital Affiliations
- Massachusetts General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Chen after suffering from migraines that were intensifying. Dr. Chen took time to get to know me and my medical history before recommending which approach we should take. I appreciate that, every time I meet with him, he takes time to teach me about the science of headaches and what we know (and don't know) about what triggers headaches and migraines. He is professional in our meetings and responsive to my questions in between our visits. Thanks to Dr. Chen, my migraines and headaches are in much better control.
About Dr. David Chen, MD
- English, Italian
- 1487636429
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
