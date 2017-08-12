Overview

Dr. David Chen, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Pennsylvania Hospital.



Dr. Chen works at Pennsylvania Rheumatology Assoc in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.