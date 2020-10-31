Overview

Dr. David Chee, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pleasanton, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care and Stanford Health Care Valleycare.



Dr. Chee works at Stanford Medicine Partners Primary Care Pleasanton in Pleasanton, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.