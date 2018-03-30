Dr. Chastain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Chastain, MD
Overview
Dr. David Chastain, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital.
Locations
Brian J Eades MD1301 S Coulter St Ste 300, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 355-6330
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My OB/GYN was out of town for the week of my due date during my pregnancy. When I went into labor on my due date, I was disappointed that I wouldn’t have my doctor, but Dr. Chastain was the doctor on call and I am so thankful! I can’t speak highly enough for the part he played in delivering my baby, and communicating so well with my doctor. He made it clear that the doctors at WHA care greatly for their patients and work to give the best possible medical care.
About Dr. David Chastain, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1790870145
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
