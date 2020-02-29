Dr. Charles has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Charles, MD
Overview
Dr. David Charles, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 15200 Shady Grove Rd Ste 307, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 738-8846
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
How was your appointment with Dr. Charles?
The staff is amazing. They are so nice and welcoming. The Dr. Charles is so caring and very understanding. I am glad I have him as a doctor.
About Dr. David Charles, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1487835179
Education & Certifications
- MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Charles accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Charles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Charles. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Charles.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Charles, there are benefits to both methods.