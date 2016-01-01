See All Plastic Surgeons in San Francisco, CA
Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Chang, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center.

Dr. Chang works at LSU Health Sciences Ctr Crdlgy in San Francisco, CA with other offices in Emeryville, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ucsf Medical Center
    505 Parnassus Ave, San Francisco, CA 94143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 565-6884
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  2. 2
    Gabriel M. Kind MD Inc.
    45 Castro St Ste 410, San Francisco, CA 94114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 835-9900
  3. 3
    Epic Care
    1480 64th St, Emeryville, CA 94608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 629-6682

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alta Bates Summit Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Liposuction
Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Liposuction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
    About Dr. David Chang, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629093208
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Dartmouth College
    Undergraduate School

