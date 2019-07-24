Dr. David Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Chang, MD
Dr. David Chang, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Brentwood, TN. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY.
Williamson Psychiatric Assoc1616 Westgate Cir Ste 210, Brentwood, TN 37027 Directions (615) 844-6234
I have been dealing with my diagnosis of Schizoaffective Disorder for 30 years and have seen a number of doctors. Dr. Chang is by far the most knowledgeable and compassionate doctor I've seen. In addition to my illness he's helped me address my issues of middle insomnia and childhood trauma and I've never felt stronger. I would highly recommend Dr. Chang to anyone who is wants to stablize their illness, grow as a person, and meet their wellness goals.
About Dr. David Chang, MD
- Addiction Psychiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.
